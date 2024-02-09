Verizon Customers Face Ongoing Connectivity Issues: A Call for Reliable Internet

Verizon Customers Grapple with Persistent Connectivity Woes: A Tale of Unreliable Internet and Unanswered Questions

For many Verizon customers, the past few months have been riddled with internet connectivity issues. Reports of slow internet, dropped phone calls, and complete loss of service have emerged from various locations across the United States. The problem seems to be particularly pronounced in regions such as North Texas, Oregon, and Southern California.

One user, whose identity remains undisclosed due to privacy concerns, has been experiencing these issues for an extended period. The user's investigations reveal that the problem occurs when traffic passes through certain geographic regions in the US, specifically involving Verizon destinations.

A Closer Look at the Problem

The user was able to reproduce the issue using Cogent's Looking Glass website, a tool that provides insights into the internet's underlying infrastructure. The tests revealed that while some routers could reach the destination, others failed, indicating a routing problem.

In an attempt to resolve the issue temporarily, the user utilized BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) traffic engineering. However, this is merely a band-aid solution, and the underlying issue remains unaddressed.

Verizon Business: A Separate Yet Intertwined Issue

The user also highlighted a separate but related issue with Verizon Business. Traffic from Verizon Wireless to the user's network (AS33362) is being lost, affecting email communication. Despite numerous attempts to resolve this issue with Verizon, it has persisted for months.

This problem is not isolated, as other users have reported similar experiences. Some Verizon customers have lost their 5G home internet service simultaneously with their business cell line service. Additionally, there have been reports of issues with sending MMS messages and receiving SMS messages, particularly those containing MFA codes.

Customers Demand Answers and Reliable Service

The recurring connectivity issues and the perceived lack of effective resolution from Verizon have left many customers frustrated. Some have even resorted to filing complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

While Verizon has not yet issued an official statement addressing these concerns, the growing number of reports and customer complaints underscore the urgency of the situation. As the reliance on stable internet connectivity continues to increase in both personal and professional spheres, the onus is on service providers like Verizon to ensure seamless and reliable service.

The user who initially identified the issue has urged Verizon to investigate the problem thoroughly. As they aptly put it, "The internet is a utility, and it's crucial that it works as expected."

Indeed, the widespread nature of these issues and their impact on users' daily lives highlight the importance of reliable internet connectivity. As we navigate an increasingly digital world, the expectation is not just for connectivity but for consistent and uninterrupted service.

The story of Verizon's connectivity issues is far from over. As more users come forward with their experiences, the pressure mounts on Verizon to provide answers and address the underlying problems.

In the meantime, affected users continue to grapple with the inconvenience and disruption caused by these issues. The hope is that Verizon will take decisive action to resolve the problems and restore the faith of its customers in the reliability of its services.