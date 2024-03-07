Verdagy Teams Up with Samsung Engineering to Boost Green Hydrogen Production Globally

MOSS LANDING, Calif. -- In a significant move towards the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries, Verdagy, a trailblazer in green hydrogen electrolysis, has announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Engineering, a global leader in engineering solutions and project management. This joint development and marketing agreement is poised to revolutionize infrastructure-scale projects for producing green hydrogen, thereby providing project developers with unparalleled engineering and project management expertise.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership for a Greener Future

Verdagy's CEO, Marty Neese, highlighted the synergy between Verdagy's cutting-edge electrolyzer solutions and Samsung's engineering prowess as a landmark opportunity for developers in the green hydrogen space. "Verdagy is accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen by providing customers the most capital-efficient, reliable, and scalable electrolyzer solutions," Neese stated, underscoring the importance of this collaboration in advancing green hydrogen development. Samsung Engineering's Vice President, Wonsik Cho, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Verdagy's role in commercializing high-efficiency, reliable, and cost-competitive electrolyzers that are adaptable across a wide range of applications and geographies.

Addressing Global Carbon Emissions

Advertisment

The partnership between Verdagy and Samsung Engineering arrives at a critical juncture in the global energy transition. With green hydrogen recognized as a pivotal solution for reducing 25% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, the alliance is set to make significant strides in decarbonizing sectors notoriously difficult to abate, including fertilizers, oil and gas, mining, transport, and steel. Verdagy's innovative approach to electrolysis technology, which focuses on reducing both upfront capital costs and ongoing operating expenses, aims to achieve the industry's lowest levelized cost of hydrogen.

Expanding Capabilities and Global Reach

Verdagy continues to push the boundaries of green hydrogen production from its Silicon Valley factory and its highly automated commercial pilot plants in Moss Landing, California. Through relentless innovation and development, Verdagy is setting new standards in the electrolysis space. Meanwhile, Samsung Engineering's commitment to ESG-based eco-friendly businesses, including the operation of green infrastructure and energy optimization solutions, complements Verdagy's technological advancements. With a track record of completing over 1,000 projects worldwide, Samsung Engineering's vast experience and technical competence are expected to play a crucial role in the successful deployment of green hydrogen projects across the globe.

As this partnership unfolds, the implications for the global energy landscape and the fight against climate change are profound. By combining Verdagy's advanced electrolysis technology with Samsung Engineering's project execution capabilities, this collaboration not only marks a significant step forward in green hydrogen production but also signals a promising path towards achieving carbon neutrality in some of the most challenging sectors of the economy.