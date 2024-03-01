Veracio Marks Year of Innovation with Advanced Orebody Technologies at PDAC 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, March 01, 2024 -- Veracio, evolving from Boart Longyear's Geological Data Services, commemorates its first anniversary as an independent entity by unveiling cutting-edge orebody knowledge tools. JT Clark, CEO, highlights the company's rapid progress and strategic acquisitions, including Minalyze, as key to its vision of transforming orebody knowledge utilization.

Strategic Growth and Industry Partnerships

Veracio's trajectory as a global mining industry leader has been significantly shaped by strategic deals and partnerships. The acquisition of Minalyze and collaborations with major mining companies have positioned Veracio as a frontrunner in core scanning and driller-operated tooling. These alliances, coupled with distribution and industry partnerships in the U.S. and globally, underscore Veracio's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in mining.

Revolutionizing Orebody Knowledge with New Technologies

At the heart of Veracio's mission is the advancement of orebody sciences through technology. The introduction of TruScan® 2 and other digital tools represents a leap forward in exploration, resource definition, and production. Mike Ravella, Chief of Innovation, emphasizes the ongoing evolution of their portfolio, aimed at pioneering next-generation orebody knowledge and its application in the industry.

Experience Innovation Firsthand at PDAC 2024

Veracio invites industry professionals to the PDAC convention in Toronto to experience its latest technological advancements. This event provides an exclusive opportunity to explore TruScan® 2 and engage with experts on the future of orebody knowledge. Veracio's presence at PDAC underscores its role in shaping the future of mining with smarter data and reduced environmental impact.

Veracio's journey from a division within Boart Longyear to an independent subsidiary underscores a year of remarkable achievement and strategic growth. The company's forward-thinking approach and commitment to advancing orebody knowledge through technology and partnerships are setting new standards in the mining industry. As Veracio continues to innovate and expand its reach, the future of orebody sciences looks brighter and more efficient.