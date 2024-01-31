Vanilla OS 2 'Orchid' Beta: A New Chapter in Linux Evolution

In a significant shift in the Linux landscape, Vanilla OS 2 Orchid Beta, the latest version of the beloved Linux distribution, has been unveiled. The notable change in this version is the transition from Ubuntu to Debian as its system base, an initiative aimed at offering users greater flexibility and control.

Hybrid Base and Enhanced Update Structure

This release employs a unique hybrid base using Debian packages and Vib modules, delivering a powerful blend of stability and innovation. Additionally, a shift in the update structure, from package-based to OCI image-based, adds a new layer of consistency. The Orchid Beta uses Vib technology for assembling images, ensuring uniform updates across all installations.

ABRoot v2 and Improved Reliability

Vanilla OS 2 introduces the ABRoot v2, an overhaul of the A/B Partitioning system, which promises improved reliability and speed. Features like system state dumping and seamless flavor switching take the user experience to a whole new level. Driver management has been further enhanced, and there is also support for LVM Thin Provisioning, allowing for efficient dynamic allocation of disk space.

Fortified Security Measures

Security measures have been reinforced in Vanilla OS 2. The use of sudo has been replaced with PolKit policies, providing a more robust and flexible authentication mechanism. Additionally, the introduction of FsGuard and FsWarn offers advanced system integrity checks, safeguarding the system from potential threats.

VSO and Apx Upgraded

Noteworthy updates include the upgrade of VSO to v2, which now supports Android applications through F-Droid integration. Apx has also been upgraded to v2, featuring a complete rewrite that enhances developer capabilities.

Installer Improvements

The installer has seen significant improvements, including a switch to the Albius backend and OEM compatibility in the First Setup. This allows for pre-installation on devices, making Vanilla OS 2 even more accessible to users. As the platform introduces a new look with a stock GNOME experience and a new wallpaper, users are reminded that this is a beta release and should not be used for serious production work.