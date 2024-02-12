Vanguard Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software: Upgrades and Price Target Hikes

In a significant development for Guidewire Software Inc., Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC expanded its stake in the company by 3.5% during the third quarter. This move was accompanied by substantial purchases from several other hedge funds.

Bullish Outlook on Guidewire Software

Research reports have raised price targets and ratings on Guidewire Software, reflecting a positive outlook. The consensus rating stands at Moderate Buy, with an average rating score of 2.90 based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Analysts predict a possible downside of 12.1% from the current stock price.

Guidewire Software provides cloud-based applications for property and casualty insurers globally. In its last quarterly report, the company posted earnings that surpassed analyst estimates.

Institutional Investments and Insider Sales

Institutional investors, including the Swiss National Bank, have raised their holdings in Guidewire Software shares by 0.8%. However, insiders have recently sold shares, indicating a mixed sentiment.

Upgrades and Raised Targets

Various investment analysts have upgraded their ratings on GWRE stock and raised their price targets. Guidewire Software opened at $117.56, with a market capitalization of $9.63 billion. The company reported earnings per share of $0.44, beating analysts' estimates, with revenue of $207.41 million.

Pekin Insurance Successfully Implements Guidewire Cloud

In another noteworthy development, Pekin Insurance successfully implemented Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud. This move aimed to improve core business operations, adapt to market demands, and deliver more value to agents and policyholders.

By migrating InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud for all lines of business, Pekin Insurance seeks to optimize costs, enhance platform support, and facilitate seamless updates. The company also plans to utilize Guidewire Predict to improve loss ratio with better risk segmentation.

Guidewire congratulated Pekin Insurance on its successful cloud transformation and expressed support for their mission of providing peace of mind to agents and policyholders.

As Guidewire Software continues to grow and adapt in the insurance operations software market, the company's revenue streams are shifting towards more scalable sources. This shift is leading to improved earnings and free cash flow per share, despite substantial operating losses and a mid-single digit growth rate.

