Valorant Patch 8.02: Minor Updates and Return of Esports Hub

Following a delay due to recent layoffs at Riot Games, Valorant Patch 8.02 has finally been released. Contrary to the expectations of many, this patch is considered one of the smallest updates to the game in recent times, bringing forth only minor changes rather than any significant alterations to the gameplay meta.
A Glimpse at the Updates
Among the changes, the character Viper has received an art update to her Poison Cloud ability. The update is primarily visual, aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the ability. Additionally, the visuals for her Decay debuff have been made clearer, contributing to better gameplay clarity. The Snakebite Shorty skin has also received an art update.
Esports Hub Returns
An exciting feature reintroduced in Patch 8.02 is the Esports Hub. This feature allows players to easily follow the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2024 events within the game client. The Esports Hub is set to feature kickoff matches beginning on February 16th with VCT Americas, followed by VCT Pacific, EMEA, and China.
Anticipating More
Given the minimal impact of Patch 8.02, players anticipate that the subsequent Patch 8.03 will introduce more substantial changes to the game. Despite the lack of major updates in Patch 8.02, it remains critical for players to stay abreast of these changes. For those interested in a detailed list of modifications, the full patch notes are readily available.