Valizant and NTT DATA Join Forces to Revolutionize Supply Chain Planning

A new powerhouse in supply chain solutions has emerged as US-based Valizant joins forces with global IT services leader, NTT DATA. The strategic alliance, announced on February 12, 2024, is set to revolutionize complex supply chain planning challenges for leading companies.

A Symphony of Expertise

Valizant, renowned for transforming supply chain planning for manufacturers and CPG companies, brings its Anaplan supply chain capabilities to the table. NTT DATA, a recognized leader in digital business and IT services, contributes its supply chain consulting services. This potent combination aims to address complex supply chain planning challenges faced by top-tier companies.

Proven Success

The partnership has already demonstrated its prowess by successfully implementing demand and inventory planning solutions at a major US food processing company. This accomplishment underscores the value of the combined expertise and capabilities of Valizant and NTT DATA.

The Anaplan Advantage

Valizant specializes in aligning supply chain planning with customer demand and business objectives through the Anaplan platform and its Xentrl tool. This unique approach allows manufacturers and CPG companies to gain better visibility, improve decision-making, and ultimately boost their bottom line.

In today's fast-paced and increasingly complex business environment, the need for robust and agile supply chain solutions is more critical than ever. The strategic alliance between Valizant and NTT DATA promises to deliver just that, providing a beacon of hope for companies grappling with intricate supply chain challenges.

As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, this collaboration signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of supply chain management. By combining their formidable strengths, Valizant and NTT DATA are poised to redefine the landscape of supply chain solutions and help companies stay ahead in the race for success.

