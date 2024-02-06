Valiant Hearts: Coming Home Likely to Expand to Major Gaming Consoles

The narrative-driven sequel to the acclaimed Valiant Hearts: The Great War, titled Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, is likely to expand from its initial mobile-only release on Netflix to major gaming consoles. The game, first revealed at the 2022 Game Awards, may soon be accessible to players on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as indicated by a recent listing on the Brazilian ratings board.

Setting the Stage: Unveiling at the 2022 Game Awards

Developed by Ubisoft, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a dramatic narrative game that navigates the intricate webs of friendship, survival, and sacrifice amid the horrors of the First World War. The game introduces players back into the compelling storylines of characters James, Anna, Ernst, and George, while bringing back the beloved canine, Walt, to aid them in their journey.

Continuing the Legacy: From The Great War to Coming Home

The original game, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, received widespread acclaim for its powerful storytelling that fused historical context with deeply emotive narratives. Despite some initial confusion about its gameplay mechanics, the game carved a niche for itself in the gaming landscape, as reviewed by Eurogamer's Christian Donlan.

Upcoming Release: A Hint from Brazilian Ratings Board

The hints about the game's expansion to consoles was drawn from a listing on the Brazilian ratings board, as reported by VGC. This listing suggests an impending release for the platforms of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The gaming news outlet, Eurogamer, has reached out to Ubisoft seeking confirmation on this potential development.