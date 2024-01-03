en English
Business

Uttar Pradesh to Build India’s First AI City: A Leap into the Future

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Uttar Pradesh to Build India's First AI City: A Leap into the Future

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has announced an ambitious plan to construct the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) city in Lucknow. The project, driven by a vision to tap into the rapidly expanding global AI market, is forecasted to hit $137 billion by 2022 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% through to 2030.

Public-Private Partnership: A Strategic Approach

The UP Electronics Corporation Ltd., acting as the nodal agency, has issued an Expression of Interest to involve real estate developers in this mammoth project. This represents a strategic public-private partnership approach, fuelling the drive to make the AI city a reality. A sprawling 40-acre site in the Nadarganj Industrial Area has been earmarked for the AI city, with one-time Capex support and stamp duty exemptions offered as financial incentives to draw in investment.

A Hub of Innovation and Collaboration

The proposed AI city will be a melting pot of cutting-edge technology, research, and educational facilities. It will feature AI-enabled transportation systems, a mix of luxury and affordable housing, and spaces designed for fostering academic-industry collaboration. The choice of Lucknow, a Tier 2 city, for this project is a calculated move, aligning with Uttar Pradesh’s objective to ascend to a $1 trillion economy in the next half-decade.

Uttar Pradesh: Stepping into the Future

The AI city is poised to complement the existing IT hub in Noida, attracting a wealth of talent and innovation, thereby bolstering the state’s technological landscape. With this groundbreaking development, Uttar Pradesh is set to be a forerunner in the global AI industry, with the potential to significantly shape the future of technology not just in India, but worldwide.

Business India Tech
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

