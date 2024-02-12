USGS Seeks New Data Center in Rocky Mountains to Boost Earth Science Research and Collaboration

In a strategic move to bolster their open science infrastructure and foster collaboration, the US Geological Survey (USGS) is on the hunt for a new data center in the Rocky Mountains region. The facility, within 150 miles of the Denver Federal Center in Colorado, will house the agency's next high-performance computing system, HPC5.

A New Era of Data Colocation

The search for this cutting-edge data center comes with a stringent set of requirements. It must have a minimum capacity of 3MW, expandable up to 4MW, and at least 12,000 square feet of white space. Additionally, the facility should support high-capacity liquid cooling and handle chilled water temperatures up to 80°F.

Powering Earth Science

The primary objective of this colocation is to facilitate easy data and computing sharing among USGS, Earth science organizations, and academic collaborators. Traditionally, USGS supercomputers have been installed at the Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center. However, the agency is now looking for a new facility due to the cooling and power density requirements of modern supercomputers.

Answering the Call

Interested parties have until February 26 to contact USGS regarding this opportunity. The chosen data center will not only serve as a hub for critical Earth science data but also play a significant role in shaping the future of open science.

As the USGS embarks on this new chapter, it's clear that the lines between technology and humanity are blurring further. The quest for a new data center is more than just a logistical move; it's a testament to the agency's commitment to pushing the boundaries of Earth science research and collaboration.

With the deadline fast approaching, potential partners are invited to join USGS in this exciting venture. Together, they can create a powerful data-sharing ecosystem that will benefit scientists, researchers, and ultimately, our understanding of the planet we call home.

