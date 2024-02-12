US Stocks Steady Amid Economic Data Deluge; Nvidia Overtakes Amazon in Market Cap

US stocks held steady on Monday, treading water as investors braced themselves for a deluge of economic data set to be released this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a modest gain of 21.04 points, while the S&P 500 edged up by 1.20 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fared slightly better, adding 5.72 points to its tally.

This week's economic reports, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), US retail sales, industrial production, and the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, are eagerly awaited by market participants. These data points will provide valuable insights into the health of the US economy and could potentially influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

Nvidia Surpasses Amazon in Market Cap

In a notable development, chipmaker Nvidia became the fourth most valuable US company on Monday, surpassing Amazon.com in market capitalization. This milestone underscores the growing importance of technology in today's economy and the increasing reliance on advanced semiconductors across various industries.

Stocks Rise Amid Strong Earnings and Economic Optimism

Later in the week, US stocks resumed their upward trajectory, with the Nasdaq Composite on track to close at a record high. This surge was driven by robust company earnings, signs of a resilient economy, and mounting excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Despite delayed expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, investors remain bullish. Key economic releases this week include consumer price index data for February, initial jobless claims, and retail sales. As of now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 are all in positive territory, with the 10-year Treasury yield also on the rise.

Inflation Numbers and Market Movements Under the Microscope

Traders are closely monitoring inflation numbers and potential market movements in the wake of the S&P 500 crossing the 5000 mark. This milestone serves as a testament to the resilience of the US stock market and the broader economy, despite ongoing challenges such as inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions.

As we continue to navigate these uncharted waters, the interplay between economic fundamentals, monetary policy, and investor sentiment will undoubtedly shape the narrative of the US stock market in the days and weeks ahead.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-12 and reflects the market conditions at that time. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to reliable financial news sources.