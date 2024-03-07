U.S. Navy Awards $9.1 Million Contract for Next-Gen Fathometers to SyQwest and KSI

KEYPORT, Wash. - In a significant move to enhance maritime safety and navigation, the U.S. Navy has selected SyQwest Inc., based in Cranston, R.I., for the provision of advanced echo-sounding depth-measurement systems. This $9.1 million contract spans five years and marks a pivotal upgrade with the AN/UQN-10 next-generation fathometer for a variety of surface warships, including amphibious assault ships and aircraft carriers.

Joining forces with Knudsen Systems Inc. (KSI) in Ogdensburg, N.Y., SyQwest will contribute to the production of the AN/UQN-10, a system that succeeds the legacy AN/UQN-4/4A sonar sounding set, previously supplied by EDO Corp., now part of L3Harris Technologies. This collaboration underscores a strategic effort to bolster the Navy's navigational capabilities and ensure vessel safety across the fleet.

Technological Advancements and Operational Benefits

The AN/UQN-10 fathometer is engineered with cutting-edge features, including a digital navigation echo sounder equipped with a color display and touchscreen interface. This allows for seamless control and real-time data display, coupled with an internal storage for echogram image data. The system's control software is designed with smart algorithms to optimize performance under extreme conditions, making it a robust solution for maritime navigation and ranging.

By leveraging downward-oriented sonar signals, the AN/UQN-10 accurately measures the depth of water beneath a vessel's keel by reflecting off the ocean floor. This technology is crucial not only for the U.S. Navy but also for the U.S. Coast Guard and allied navies, enhancing operational safety and efficiency across various maritime missions.

Collaboration and Production

SyQwest and KSI's partnership in producing the AN/UQN-10 underscores a collaborative approach to fulfilling the Navy's requirements. KSI has been involved in the system's production since at least 2016, and with SyQwest joining the effort, the project benefits from a broadened expertise and resource pool. The work, to be carried out in Cranston, R.I., is slated for completion by February 2029, indicating a long-term commitment to advancing the Navy's navigational capabilities.

Implications for Naval Operations

The integration of the AN/UQN-10 fathometer into the Navy's fleet signifies a leap forward in maritime safety and navigational accuracy. This technology plays a critical role in ensuring that vessels can operate effectively in various environments, minimizing risks associated with underwater navigation. Moreover, the enhanced data collection and storage capabilities provide valuable insights for strategic planning and operational decision-making.

As maritime operations continue to evolve, the demand for sophisticated navigational tools like the AN/UQN-10 is set to increase. This contract not only strengthens the Navy's technological edge but also fosters innovation within the maritime defense sector, paving the way for future advancements.