U.S. National Security Concerns Raised over Chinese Lidar Companies: Cepton Responds

Brunno Moretti, SVP of Product and Commercial Operations at Cepton, a leading innovator in lidar solutions, has shed light on the potential consequences for companies utilizing Chinese technology. This follows the U.S. Department of Defense's listing of Chinese military companies operating in the U.S., one of which includes Hesai, a fellow lidar company.

Implications of Using Chinese Technology

Moretti, in his recent interview with Proactive, highlighted the possible ramifications for those companies that are tied to Chinese technology. They may face increased scrutiny, restrictions, and potential impacts on their global reputation and partnerships. This is particularly significant given the sensitive nature of lidar technology that provides high-precision, 3D imaging and the associated national security risks pertaining to data breaches and unauthorized access.

Cepton's Commitment to National Security

In the face of these concerns, Moretti emphasized Cepton's commitment to maintaining national security. He underscored the company's stringent focus on cybersecurity and adherence to industry standards. Cepton aims to safely deploy lidar technology across diverse applications, including but not limited to, automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, and industrial use cases.

Securing a Future for Lidar Technology

Founded in 2016 and operating out of San Jose, California, with additional facilities in Troy, Michigan, and a presence in Germany, Cepton is committed to the mass-market commercialization of lidar solutions. InvestorWire, a communications platform for public and private companies, emphasized the importance of Cepton's approach to lidar technology. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the provision of secure and reliable 3D perception solutions in the current global scenario.