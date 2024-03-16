US Leads Global Push for AI Policy to Combat Poverty, Hunger: UN Draft Resolution Unveiled

In a groundbreaking move, the United States, alongside over 50 United Nations members, has introduced a draft resolution aimed at formulating international artificial intelligence (AI) policy guidelines.

Spearheaded by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the proposal, titled 'Seizing the Opportunities of Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence Systems for Sustainable Development,' seeks to harness AI's potential to tackle global challenges such as poverty, health, food security, and education.

International Momentum for AI Safety and Ethics

Global consensus on AI policy has become a focal point, particularly as AI technologies advance at a rapid pace. The recent Bletchley Summit witnessed global leaders, including the U.S., U.K., China, and members of the EU, endorsing the Bletchley Declaration.

This agreement emphasizes the establishment of safety commissions and a shared policy for AI governance. Following this, the European Commission launched its AI office, positioning itself as a beacon for AI safety policy worldwide.

The U.S. has been proactive in shaping AI governance, establishing the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute under the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This initiative aims to develop standards for AI model safety, security, and testing.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan highlighted the General Assembly's engagement for a global discourse on AI's implications. The resolution, benefiting from inputs from around 120 nations, underscores the urgent need for collective action to leverage AI for sustainable development.

Global Support and Ambitions for Sustainable Development

The draft resolution has garnered support from diverse nations, including Morocco, Peru, the UAE, and members of the European Union, emphasizing AI's role in achieving the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This agenda focuses on eradicating poverty and hunger while combating inequality. The proposed AI systems aim to be human-centric, ethical, inclusive, and respectful of human rights, showcasing a united front in harnessing AI's potential responsibly.

As the world stands at the cusp of technological revolution, the concerted efforts by the U.S. and its global partners in drafting this resolution signify a pivotal step towards ensuring AI technologies are developed and utilized for the greater good of humanity.

The resolution's consideration later this month could mark the beginning of a new era in AI governance, setting a precedent for future international collaborations in technology and sustainable development.