U.S. Highway Guardrails May be Inadequate for Heavier Vehicles, Research Shows

Recent research from the University of Nebraska, funded by the U.S. Army, has raised alarming concerns about the adequacy of guardrails installed along American highways, particularly in the face of the rising trend of heavier vehicles. The study reveals that these guardrails, primarily designed to withstand the impact of vehicles weighing up to 5,000 pounds, often buckle under the force exerted by modern SUVs and trucks that exceed this weight limit. This issue is further exacerbated by the upsurge in electric vehicles (EVs) which, due to their sizeable batteries, tend to be significantly heavier than their gas-powered counterparts.

The Midwest Guardrail System under scrutiny

The study deployed a rigorous testing process on the Midwest Guardrail System (MGS), a system widely adopted across the nation due to its cost-effectiveness. The MGS was subjected to a simulated crash involving a 7,000-pound Rivian R1T truck moving at highway speeds. The outcome was disconcerting, to say the least – the guardrail failed to withstand the impact.

A pressing concern for roadside safety

The implications of these findings are deeply concerning. With the growing preference towards larger vehicles, current guardrails may soon prove to be ineffective, thereby amplifying the risk of accidents. Addressing this issue involves a costly infrastructure overhaul. Preliminary estimates suggest that upgrading the nation's guardrails could exceed a whopping $8 billion in material costs alone, with installation costs being an additional burden.

Who bears the cost?

The Federal Highway Administration has clarified that the onus of managing roadside safety hardware, including guardrails, falls on state and local governments. However, this declaration translates into a financial strain on taxpayers, who may have to shoulder the costs of reinforcing or replacing guardrails to accommodate larger vehicles. The problem also serves as a stark reminder of broader societal problems associated with oversized vehicles, such as increased pedestrian fatalities, climate change, and road erosion, costs which are generally borne by taxpayers.

While some regions globally have implemented measures to mitigate these issues, the U.S. has yet to follow suit. This delay leads to a transportation network that is more environmentally detrimental, deadlier, and costlier, with the added risk of failing guardrails looming large.