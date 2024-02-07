U.S. Energy Department Pumps $15.7 Million into Advanced Battery Tech

The U.S. Department of Energy has committed a significant $15.7 million funding towards the development of advanced battery technology, with a strategic emphasis on smart manufacturing techniques designed to lower production costs. The move comes on the heels of a hefty $131 million investment made by the Energy Department in January, directed towards battery manufacturing research and development, a portion of which also backed the evolution of lithium-sulfur batteries, a nascent but promising technology.

Allocation of Funds

The largest beneficiary of this financial boost is the United States Advanced Battery Consortium, which has been granted a substantial $60 million to propel the advancement of lightweight and cost-effective batteries. The recent funding is set to support a multitude of projects split across two prime focus areas.

Focus on Smart Manufacturing

The first area, enriched with $10.7 million in funding, will sponsor between three to eight projects that are aimed at creating flexible, scalable, and controllable battery manufacturing processes. This includes the development of machinery for the production of sodium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and nanolayered films designated for energy storage.

Sodium-ion batteries are currently on the radar of major automakers like Stellantis due to their potential benefits over lithium, which comprise lower costs and quicker charging. Flow batteries, on the other hand, are capturing attention for their impressive longevity and rapid recharge capabilities.

Emphasizing Efficiency

The second area, with a $5 million allocation, is set to support two to five projects that lay emphasis on smart manufacturing platforms capable of improving the efficiency of battery production.

These initiatives are a testament to the Energy Department's commitment to nurturing innovation in battery technology, a crucial element for the transition towards a more sustainable energy infrastructure.