US Aims to Lead with Geothermal Energy, Betting Big on Green Transition

HOUSTON (AFP)–Geothermal energy, harnessing Earth's subterranean heat, is being eyed as a pivotal player in America's shift towards renewable resources. Spearheaded by significant investments and policy support from President Joe Biden's administration, this energy form is set to revolutionize the green landscape. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, at the CERAWeek conference, emphasized geothermal's potential to supply consistent, clean power across various sectors.

Technological Advances and Investment

Since 2018, over $200 million has been funneled into a groundbreaking project in Utah, showcasing the capabilities of Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS). This innovative approach, diverging from traditional geothermal methods, promises to tap into Earth's heat more efficiently and across more locations. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to overcoming historical barriers and unlocking geothermal's vast potential.

Environmental Benefits and Economic Prospects

Geothermal energy stands out for its minimal environmental footprint, particularly when compared to fracking. It offers a continuous energy supply, unaffected by weather fluctuations, positioning it as a reliable alternative to other renewables like solar or wind. With projected costs dropping to USD45 per megawatt hour by 2035, geothermal is set to become not only more sustainable but also more economically viable.

The Road Ahead for Geothermal

As the industry progresses, the focus remains on proving the commercial viability of geothermal projects. Start-ups in the US and Canada, buoyed by substantial investment and the prospect of tapping into a burgeoning market, are at the forefront of this endeavor. Success in these initial ventures could pave the way for a broader adoption of geothermal energy, marking a significant milestone in the green transition.

The exploration of geothermal energy signifies a hopeful horizon for renewable energy, offering a blend of environmental responsibility and economic opportunity. As initiatives unfold and technology advances, geothermal energy stands poised to play a central role in shaping a sustainable future.