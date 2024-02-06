Upskill-A-Thon: A Skill Enhancement Initiative by NCW Tech Alliance and Microsoft

The NCW Tech Alliance, in partnership with Microsoft, has embarked on a transformative initiative dubbed the Community Skills Initiative. This breakthrough project includes the Upskill-A-Thon, an innovative event that offers the chance to improve tech skills and win up to $2,000 in cash. This event, which runs until March 31st, provides participants with the opportunity to complete online courses and earn certifications in high-demand tech skills. The intent behind this initiative is to offer both professionals and job seekers a platform to enhance their digital skills and gain qualifications that can open doors to better job opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

A Broad Spectrum of Digital Skills

The Upskill-A-Thon presents a diverse range of courses that cater to varying degrees of digital competency. The spectrum of learning extends from basic digital literacy to advanced technical skills, and registration requires nothing more than a free LinkedIn account. The courses are accessible to anyone aged 16 or above and are available in both English and Spanish, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

Empowering the Community

Sue Kane, the CEO of NCW Tech Alliance, emphasized the invaluable support from Microsoft Philanthropies, which provided a grant that facilitates the delivery of these digital skills to the community. This philanthropic gesture aligns with the broader objective of the Community Skills Initiative, which is to empower individuals with the digital skills necessary to thrive in the current digital era.

Positioning for Success in the Digital Economy

Conrad Billman, the Technology Program Manager, highlighted the variety of courses available, including digital literacy, productivity, entrepreneurship, project management, and data analysis. He underscored the importance of these skills in navigating the digital economy, and how mastering them can position individuals for success in a rapidly evolving job market.