Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History

Seamus Blackley, a key figure in the creation of the Xbox, has brought to light an early prototype of the iconic console via social media channels. The prototype, a far cry from the sleek black box that would eventually hit the market in 2001, resembles a silver PC tower sporting a disc drive and the emblematic green Xbox logo.

From Prototype to Product: The Evolution of Xbox

The design of the prototype aligns with the prevalent computer aesthetics of the time, underscoring the Xbox’s roots in the PC world. It’s important to note, however, that this prototype was a development kit (devkit), intended for internal use at Microsoft during the console’s development stage. Development kits often sport a different look from the commercial models that ultimately reach consumers.

A Glimpse into Gaming History

The unveiling of this prototype presents a unique window into the early design process, tracing the evolution of the Xbox from concept to consumer product. It provides a rare insight into gaming history, revealing Microsoft’s initial visions for the console that would go on to reshape the gaming landscape.

Microsoft Gaming: A Powerhouse in the Industry

Microsoft Gaming, the division responsible for the creation, development, and publishing of Xbox consoles and services, has grown into a global gaming behemoth. Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Gaming ascended the ranks to become the third-largest gaming company worldwide by revenue and the largest video game employer in the United States. The division has bolstered its portfolio with several high-profile acquisitions of studios and initiated a series of 10-year agreements with gaming giants such as Sony, Nintendo, Nvidia, Boosteroid, and Ubitus. The incorporation of Activision Blizzard into the fold has sparked significant organizational changes within Microsoft Gaming, with Phil Spencer stepping up to the role of CEO and implementing a restructuring of the division’s leadership roles.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

