Until Dawn Remake: Virtuos Confirmed as Developer, Set for PS5 and PC

In a twist that evokes the thrilling narrative arcs of its own games, the Until Dawn remake has been officially announced, destined for PlayStation 5 and PC in 2025. This captivating revelation surfaced during the recent State of Play event, complete with a debut trailer that left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Virtuos Stepping into the Spotlight

Adding to the anticipation, Virtuos, a renowned support studio, has been confirmed as the architect of the remake. The revelation came from an unlikely source - the LinkedIn profile of former employee and animation director, Naceri Lu. The profile, uncovered by a sharp-eyed Reddit user, suggests that the project has been under wraps since at least 2020, corroborating previous insider reports.

Unraveling the Development Timeline

Lu's professional portfolio revealed his involvement with the Until Dawn remake for PC and console during his tenure at Virtuos from December 2019 to March 2020. The unveiling of this information not only lends credibility to the insider reports from two years ago but also paints a picture of a project that has been meticulously crafted over time.

A Glimpse into the Game's Forthcoming Journey

With this discovery, speculation has been sparked about the source of the original insider's information. Was it a calculated leak, or a serendipitous disclosure? Regardless, the LinkedIn revelation offers intriguing insights into the development timeline of the Until Dawn remake, elevating the anticipation for the game's release.

The reveal of this much-anticipated remake at the State of Play event has set the gaming community abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to revisit the chilling narrative. As the world turns its gaze towards Sony's upcoming conference on February 1, one thing is clear - the Until Dawn remake is no longer a whisper in the wind, but a clarion call to gamers around the globe.