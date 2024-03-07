Unplugged Performance Debuts UP-05 Forged Wheels with Hypercar Designer Sasha Selipanov for Tesla

Unplugged Performance, a leader in Tesla aftermarket upgrades, collaborates with renowned hypercar designer Sasha Selipanov to unveil the UP-05 forged wheel, blending style and performance for Tesla vehicles. Sasha Selipanov, known for his iconic designs, brings hypercar DNA to Tesla cars with the UP-05's unique design, optimized for performance and durability.

Revolutionizing Tesla Aesthetics and Performance

The UP-05 forged wheel, constructed from 6061-T6 forged aluminum, offers lightweight yet strong wheel options for Tesla owners, weighing as little as 19 pounds. Designed for seamless integration with Tesla's OEM components, the wheels underwent rigorous track testing to meet high-performance standards, catering to both track enthusiasts and daily commuters. Available in sizes from 18 to 22 inches, the UP-05 provides customization options to fit various Tesla models and personal preferences.

A Partnership of Design and Innovation

This collaboration marks a milestone for Unplugged Performance and Tesla enthusiasts, merging Sasha Selipanov's legendary design with Unplugged Performance's commitment to high-quality, durable forged wheels. Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, highlights the UP-05 as a design masterpiece, offering Tesla drivers worldwide a fusion of hypercar design and unmatched performance.

Availability and Customization Options

The UP-05 forged wheels are available for purchase starting at $3,595 for a set of four, with standard color options including Satin Titanium, Satin Black, Gloss Black, and Satin Bronze. Custom finishes are also available, allowing for extensive personalization. Tesla owners can now enhance their vehicles with wheels that promise durability, performance, and a distinctive hypercar aesthetic.

As the UP-05 forged wheels set a new standard for Tesla customization, the collaboration between Unplugged Performance and Sasha Selipanov paves the way for future innovations in electric vehicle aesthetics and performance. This launch not only celebrates a milestone in aftermarket upgrades but also reinforces the growing trend of personalizing electric vehicles to reflect individual style and performance preferences.