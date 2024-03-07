UNO Technology Wins Contract for High-Vision ATC Cabin at Madurai Airport

Mumbai-based engineering solutions company UNO Technology announced on Thursday its prestigious appointment to construct a state-of-the-art air traffic control (ATC) cabin at Madurai International Airport. This initiative is part of a broader development strategy aimed at bolstering the airport's operational efficiency and safety standards.

Strategic Collaboration and Innovative Solutions

The project involves the enhancement of the 40-metre ATC cabins, crucial for managing air traffic with greater precision and safety. The Airports Authority of India, in partnership with SOM Projects, has embarked on this comprehensive development plan, selecting UNO Technology as the specialist subcontractor. This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone in the modernization of air traffic control facilities but also addresses critical issues such as limited visibility, outdated equipment, and controller fatigue that have long hampered operational effectiveness.

Setting New Benchmarks in Air Traffic Control

UNO Technology's involvement brings innovative engineering solutions to the forefront, promising to revolutionize the operational capabilities of Madurai International Airport's ATC. Unni Bhaskar, Managing Director of UNO Technology Pvt Ltd, emphasized the project's role in setting new standards for future air traffic control infrastructure, enhancing both efficiency and safety in the region's air navigation services.

Implications for Regional Air Travel

The development of a high-vision ATC cabin at Madurai International Airport is expected to have far-reaching effects on air travel in the region. By addressing the challenges of limited visibility and equipment obsolescence, the project promises to significantly reduce controller fatigue, thus mitigating the risks associated with air traffic management. The successful completion of this project is poised to enhance the overall safety and efficiency of air travel in and out of Madurai, contributing to the region's economic and infrastructure development.