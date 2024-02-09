Unlock Your Coding Potential with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro

For developers tackling large-scale coding projects, having the right tools can make all the difference. Among the top recommendations from CNET's Commerce team writer, Adrian, is Microsoft Visual Studio Pro – an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that provides advanced features and built-in integrations for multiple languages and platforms.

A Powerful Ally for Coders

Microsoft Visual Studio Pro is a 64-bit IDE designed to help developers write, edit, and run code more efficiently. With features like IntelliCode and CodeLens, Visual Studio Pro aims to increase speed and accuracy while minimizing errors. IntelliCode uses AI to provide intelligent suggestions based on context, while CodeLens allows developers to see code references and other related information without leaving the editor.

Additional features include Dev Tunnels, which enable developers to expose their local development servers to the internet for testing backend services across various devices. The AI-powered GitHub Copilot and GitHub Copilot Chat extensions offer real-time collaboration and assistance, while Git & PR Enhancements allow developers to perform Git tasks and pull requests directly from the IDE.

A Learning Curve with Great Rewards

Although some users have expressed concerns about memory usage and stability, particularly when working with large solutions, many developers find that the benefits of Visual Studio Pro outweigh the drawbacks. The software supports complex workloads and is compatible with 64-bit machines running Windows consumer operating systems or Windows Server environments.

Visual Studio Pro supports multiple coding languages such as C, C#, Python, and more, making it a versatile tool for developers. It also allows for real-time collaboration and debugging in Linux, further expanding its capabilities.

Limited-Time Offer for a Valuable Asset

Currently, Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 and the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle are available for $64.99. The bundle includes courses on Python 3, C++, SWL, JavaScript, and more. It has received a 5/5-star rating on Microsoft Choice Software, making it an attractive option for developers looking to upskill or improve their efficiency.

The single-use code provided in this offer can only be installed on one device without Azure access or credit. Updates are included, but system requirements must be checked before purchase. The code can be redeemed within 30 days of purchase, and Microsoft's mainstream end date for support is January 12, 2027.

For developers seeking a powerful and versatile IDE to tackle large-scale coding projects, Microsoft Visual Studio Pro offers an array of advanced features and tools to streamline the process. With its current discounted price and accompanying Learn to Code Certification Bundle, now is an excellent time for developers to invest in this valuable asset.

By leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft Visual Studio Pro, developers can enhance their productivity, accuracy, and collaboration, ultimately resulting in better code and more successful projects.