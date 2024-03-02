Unlock Your Adventure: Redeem Ragnarok Online Origin Codes for March 2024

Miss spending time around in Prontera while listening to the nostalgic music? Then it is time to relive your adventure in the land of Midgard with Ragnarok Online Origin. Thankfully, Gravity is kind enough to share tons of promotional codes to ease up the classic Korean MMO game's grind. Whether you're a new Novice or a veteran Swordsman, these codes will surely help you enjoy exploring Ragnarok Online Origin even more.

All Codes for Ragnarok Origin ROO in March 2024

Players can also request special gift codes from Ragnarok Online Origin's official Discord server Tavern Events Category. Simply open the specific Channel mentioned below and click on the blue coupon or gift box icon for the code. You might want to save the user-specific codes though as they will disappear from Discord in 15 minutes:

newcomer_gift Channel: Diamond x200, Divine Pet Summoning Coupon x1, Eden Coins x100,000, Random Outfit Gift x1. Expires on March 20, 2024.

job_change_writ Channel: Job Change Writ x2, Skill Reset Stick x2, Reincarnation Gem x2, Sigil Opt. Box x2, Job Sigil Converter x2.

All of the Ragnarok Online Origin ROO codes listed above have been verified by us in-game to be working as of writing. Redeem codes can only be claimed once per account and will expire in 29 days after redeeming. Do note the codes aren't case-sensitive and will be instantly changed to uppercase when you type them.

How To Redeem Promotional Codes

You need to reach Level 20 in Ragnarok Online Origin ROO first before you can redeem promo codes. Once you do, follow the step-by-step guide below. If you enter the wrong code, the "Error redeeming code, please check again," message will appear. If the code has expired, another message will pop up instead. Sometimes, codes can only be claimed by a certain number of players as well.

Run the Ragnarok Online Origin app on your phone. Go past the title screen. Press the "Reward" icon on the top-right of your screen. Select the "Redeem" menu at the bottom of the sidebar. Enter a code from the Ragnarok Online Origin promo codes listed above then press Confirm. Check your Mailbox for the promo items and press Claim.

The Mail menu can be found by pressing the Friend icon to the left of the chatbox at the bottom of your screen. Then select the Mail tab to claim the Ragnarok Online Origin ROO rewards.

Ragnarok Origin is available on Android, iOS, and PC

