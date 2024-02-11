Unleash the Power of Shamane: The Wise Hermit in Reverse: 1999's Version 1.3

In the ever-evolving landscape of mobile and PC gaming, Bluepoch Games has unveiled a captivating new character in their popular time-travel experience game, Reverse: 1999. With the much-anticipated release of Version 1.3, players are introduced to Shamane, a 6-star Beast Arcanist who brings fresh gameplay dynamics and a deepening of the game's storyline.

Shamane: The Wise Hermit Emerges

Shamane, a one-armed, seemingly unrefined hermit, joins the ranks of Reverse: 1999's diverse cast of characters. Despite his rough exterior, this enigmatic character carries the wisdom of ages, making him a fascinating and powerful addition to the game.

As a 6-star Beast Arcanist, Shamane is a formidable DPS character with both Burst DMG and Debuff tags. Wielding reality damage against his enemies, Shamane applies debuffs that can quickly turn the tide of battle in a player's favor. While weak against Mineral-type foes, Shamane excels in combat against Plant-type adversaries.

Shamane's Ultimate skill, Edict of Atman, exemplifies his prowess on the battlefield. With an increased critical rate, this powerful ability deals 250% damage to all enemies, with an additional 250% damage inflicted upon the primary target.

Another Spring Thaw: Unleashing Shamane's Potential

Timekeepers – the game's players – can now summon Shamane on the new banner, Another Spring Thaw. This limited-time event allows players to harness the power of Shamane and his unique abilities.

To further enhance Shamane's battle prowess, players can equip him with his best Psychubes, which include The Carat of Heart, Hopscotch, Brave New World, and Her Second Life. As players upgrade Shamane's level to Insight I, they unlock his Inheritance, Inheritance of Wisdom, boosting his Moxie-generating ability.

Journey to Morpankh: A More Mystical Time-Travel Experience

The addition of Shamane in the Version 1.3 update, Journey to Morpankh, invites players to embark on a more mystical journey through time. With his intriguing background and potent abilities, Shamane adds depth to the game's storyline and offers a compelling new gameplay experience.

Reverse: 1999 continues to captivate audiences across iOS, Android, and PC platforms. The arrival of Shamane serves as a testament to Bluepoch Games' commitment to delivering immersive and engaging content for their dedicated player base.

As gamers worldwide welcome this new character into the time-traveling fray, the enchanting world of Reverse: 1999 grows richer, its tapestry of tales more intricate, and the dance between past, present, and future more entrancing than ever.

For Timekeepers everywhere, the journey through time has taken an exhilarating turn with the introduction of Shamane, the wise hermit whose strength belies his humble appearance. As players delve deeper into the world of Morpankh, they will find that the dance between humanity and the arcane has never been more captivating.