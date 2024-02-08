Unlearn.ai Secures $50M in Series C Funding to Revolutionize Clinical Trials with AI

In a significant leap for AI-powered clinical trials, Unlearn.ai, a pioneering AI company, has secured $50 million in Series C funding, led by Altimeter Capital. This substantial infusion of capital brings Unlearn's total funding to over $130 million, fueling its mission to revolutionize the clinical trial process by enhancing efficiency, reducing size, and addressing ethical concerns.

A Digital Revolution in Clinical Trials

Unlearn has forged partnerships with key players in the pharmaceutical industry and academia to refine the clinical trial process using their cutting-edge TwinRCTs technology. Founded in 2017, the company has developed sophisticated AI-generated models that simulate individual patient outcomes under various treatment scenarios. This groundbreaking approach reduces the need for large control groups, thereby accelerating the delivery of treatments and minimizing the time and resources required for clinical trials.

The traditional clinical trial process faces significant challenges, such as slow enrollment, extended trial durations, and patient hesitation to participate in placebo trials. Unlearn's innovative technology addresses these issues head-on by creating digital twins of clinical trial participants, enabling smaller, faster, and more targeted studies.

Regulatory Approval and Market Impact

Unlearn's methodologies have garnered regulatory backing from the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration, cementing their credibility and paving the way for broader adoption. With the new funding, CEO Charles Fisher aims to expand the team, enhance capabilities in additional therapeutic areas, and bolster the acceptance and effectiveness of digital twin technology in clinical research.

This $50 million Series C funding round was led by Altimeter Capital and joined by returning investors Radical Ventures, Wittington Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Epic Ventures, and Necessary Venture Capital, as well as Insight Partners, 8VC, DCVC, and DCVC Bio. The combined support from these prominent investors underscores the immense potential of Unlearn's technology to reshape the clinical research landscape.

Investing in People, Data, and Long-Term R&D

The funds will be strategically allocated to invest in people, data, engineering capabilities, and longer-term R&D initiatives, enabling Unlearn to further develop its digital twin platform and expand its reach across various therapeutic areas. By focusing on these critical aspects, the company aims to eliminate trial and error in medicine, ultimately bringing new drugs and therapies to market faster and more efficiently.

As Unlearn continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered clinical trials, the potential benefits for patients, researchers, and the healthcare industry as a whole cannot be overstated. In this rapidly evolving landscape, Unlearn is leading the charge towards a more precise, efficient, and ethical approach to clinical research.

By harnessing the power of AI and digital twin technology, Unlearn is not only addressing the challenges of traditional clinical trials but also redefining the way medical treatments are developed and delivered. With the support of its investors and partners, Unlearn is poised to make a lasting impact on the future of healthcare, one digital twin at a time.