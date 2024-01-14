University of Pennsylvania's 'Monk Class': An Odyssey into Resilience

Perched on the Ivy League pedestal, the University of Pennsylvania is renowned for its rigorous academic offerings. Yet, one of its courses has become a conversation piece for an unconventional curriculum – a month-long deep dive into silence, abstention from digital communication, and frugality. Known as the 'monk class', it's a journey into self-discovery, resilience, and the art of being comfortable with discomfort.

Molding Resilience Through Silence

The monk class, steered by Professor Justin McDaniel, is a unique experiment designed to help students build resilience. In an era where digital distractions constantly pull at our attention, McDaniel believes resilience – the ability to bounce back from adversity – is a critical life skill. He advocates three practices: a digital cleanse, single-tasking, and, interestingly, doing nothing.

Embracing Discomfort: The Monk Class Practices

The first practice, the digital cleanse, requires students to disconnect from electronic communications. In a world where smartphones are practically glued to our palms, this task is daunting. However, the goal is straightforward: to unshackle students from the constant stimulation of technology, enabling them to be present in the moment.

Next comes single-tasking, a practice that runs counter to the multitasking prowess often celebrated in our fast-paced society. Here, students are asked to focus on one task at a time, fostering improved concentration and productivity. This practice aims to heighten the sense of accomplishment, allowing students to fully engage and invest their attention.

Lastly, the course encourages the practice of doing nothing – an exercise in self-reflection and relaxation. This practice offers students a chance to recharge mentally and emotionally, cultivating a sense of inner calm and resilience that could serve as a compass in life's turbulent waters.

Beyond Silence: Exploring Emotions and Self-awareness

While the monk class's practices may seem unconventional, they dovetail with mindfulness meditation and journaling exercises. These activities are designed to help students navigate their emotional landscapes, promoting self-awareness and emotional intelligence. As students jot down their thoughts and feelings, they are creating their emotional roadmaps – guides to managing stress and adversity.

Overall, the monk class is more than a unique academic offering; it's an odyssey into the self, a course charted towards resilience. By disconnecting from the digital world, single-tasking, and embracing stillness, students are learning to navigate life's complexities with inner calm and resilience. This journey serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most profound learnings stem from silence and reflection.