University of Central Missouri Enhances Campus Security with Keyless Entry System

As technology continues to reshape educational environments, the University of Central Missouri (UCM) takes a leap forward with its campus-wide electronic access project, integrating the Mobile Mule Card for seamless keyless entry. The initiative, launched in the fall of 2022, signifies a major step towards bolstering campus security and promoting a healthier, more accessible learning atmosphere. Funded by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding (HEERF), this project aims to revolutionize the way students and staff access university facilities.

Project Overview and Implementation

Authorized by the Board of Governors in April 2022, the university embarked on this ambitious project with a $2.7 million contract with Integrated Opening Solutions, based in Olathe, Kansas. The contract encompasses the provision of labor, materials, and equipment necessary for upgrading building access security and implementing touchless entry solutions across 45 buildings, covering 601 interior and exterior doors. This comprehensive system allows doors to be unlocked electronically via a key fob or a smartphone, leveraging UCM digital identification credentials. The move not only reduces the logistical burden of key distribution but also aligns with health recommendations by minimizing physical contact at entry points.

Phase Progression and Access Control

Under the supervision of Mike Papasifakis, the initial phase involved installing the necessary hardware to enable electronic door openings. The university is now in the maintenance and warranty phase, ensuring the infrastructure's optimal performance. Concurrently, Public Safety personnel are undergoing training on the new Access It! software, a sophisticated tool for managing access, integrated with the university's Banner system. This integration is crucial for defining access levels for employees and students, tailored to their specific roles and needs on campus. For instance, art and music students require after-hours access to studios and practice rooms, a flexibility facilitated by this new system.

Towards a Mobile Future

While key fobs were initially distributed to grant necessary building access, the focus is now shifting towards the Mobile Mule Card. This digital solution allows for entry with just a smartphone, enhancing convenience and security. Available through the UCM Campus Card Center, the Mobile Mule Card is not only instrumental for building access but also serves as a digital wallet for on and around campus transactions. This includes making purchases at dining facilities, the UCM Store, accessing the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, and enjoying free entry to sporting events and campus programs. Instructions for transitioning to the Mobile Mule Card are readily available on the center's website, facilitating a smooth adoption process for the university community.

This keyless entry project at the University of Central Missouri represents a significant technological advancement in creating a secure, efficient, and health-conscious campus environment. As UCM moves closer to fully integrating the Mobile Mule Card into daily campus life, it sets a new standard for educational institutions aiming to harness technology for enhanced safety and convenience. This initiative not only exemplifies the university's commitment to innovation but also its dedication to providing a supportive and accessible learning environment for all.