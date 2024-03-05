University Network Upgrade: Brief Interruptions Expected for UC Wireless, VPN Services on March 11

On March 11, students, faculty, and staff at the university are advised to prepare for temporary disruptions to wireless internet and VPN access due to scheduled IT maintenance. The Digital Technology Solutions' (DTS) Network Services Team is set to enhance authentication servers to improve the login experience across the institution's wireless networks, including UC_Secure Wireless, UC_Guest Wireless, and Eduroam, as well as the Cisco AnyConnect Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Key Details of the Scheduled Maintenance

The upgrade, taking place from 10 to 11 p.m., aims to minimize the impact on the university community by scheduling work during a low-usage window. Devices already connected to the university's wireless networks or the VPN should remain unaffected; however, should any device lose connection, users will be able to reconnect after the maintenance period concludes. Importantly, the ability to connect new devices to the university's wireless networks or the VPN will be temporarily suspended during this one-hour window.

Assistance and Support

Understanding the potential inconvenience this necessary maintenance may cause, the university's IT Service Desk is prepared to offer support. Affected individuals are encouraged to submit a ticket or call the IT Service Desk directly at 513-556-HELP (4357) or 866-397-3382; select option 2 for assistance from a personal phone, or dial 6-HELP (4357) from a university phone on campus, selecting option 2. The IT Service Desk, powered by Digital Technology Solutions, is committed to resolving any issues arising from this maintenance promptly.

Implications for the University Community

This planned upgrade represents a step forward in the university's ongoing efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and ensure a seamless online experience for its community. By scheduling the maintenance during off-peak hours, the university aims to mitigate inconvenience while laying the groundwork for more reliable and secure network services. The commitment to improving digital access and security underscores the institution's dedication to fostering an environment conducive to academic and professional success.

As the university navigates this brief period of network service interruption, the proactive measures taken by the Digital Technology Solutions' Network Services Team highlight the importance of continuous improvement in technology services. This initiative not only aims to enhance user experience but also prepares the campus for future technological advancements. In the wake of this maintenance, the university community can look forward to a more robust and efficient network infrastructure, ready to support the dynamic needs of students, faculty, and staff.