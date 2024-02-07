Unimarket Unveils 'Virtual Mailroom' to Streamline Invoice Processing

Unimarket, a renowned provider of spend management and procurement solutions, has made a significant stride in the digital transformation journey by introducing a new product named the "Virtual Mailroom". This revolutionary system is designed to automate and streamline the processing of supplier invoices, offering a swift processing turnaround of merely 48 hours at a highly competitive fixed cost.

Digitizing Invoices Across Formats

The Virtual Mailroom boasts the capability of digitizing supplier invoices in various formats, including electronic, PDF, and paper, thereby alleviating common problems associated with paper invoice management. Phillip Kenney, Unimarket's CEO, noted the prevalence of resource drain and errors from manual data entry in traditional invoice management systems. By introducing this novel solution, the company aims to not only reduce labor-intensive tasks but also minimize the risks associated with entering invoice data into ERP or accounting systems.

Driving Efficiency and Minimizing Risk

By digitizing invoices, the Virtual Mailroom enables customers to potentially earn early pay discounts from vendors. The invoices are presented in an online dashboard, time-stamped, and indexed for easy processing. The solution's hosting on a secure, private cloud allows users to access the invoices at any time, further enhancing the system's convenience and efficiency. Available individually or as an upgrade to existing Unimarket's procure-to-pay suite users, the Virtual Mailroom also includes an optional invoice processing service.

Industry Implications and Future Directions

Justin Gillion, Unimarket's Head of Product, emphasized the configurability and benefits of the new service, including efficiency enhancement and minimized risk. Reinforcing the significance of AP automation, a collaboration report between PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express elucidated the positive impacts of this technological adoption, such as improved cash flow and vendor relationships. In parallel industry news, B2B payments platform Melio has integrated real-time payments into its services, facilitating businesses to deliver funds instantly to vendors and maintain superior control over their cash flow.