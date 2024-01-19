Unihertz Tank Mini 1: A Rugged Smartphone Punching Above Its Weight

Small smartphone manufacturer, Unihertz, is ready to shake up the budget-friendly smartphone market with its new rugged model, the Tank Mini 1, set for release on January 25, priced at a competitive $199.99. The Tank Mini 1's claim to fame is its high durability combined with an impressive cost-performance ratio, making it a unique offering in the budget category.

Tank Mini 1: A Punchy Powerhouse

The Tank Mini 1 boasts a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and an additional 12GB Virtual RAM, offering a powerful performance under the hood. It comes with a generous 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, ample for users' multimedia and application needs. The device's modest 4.3-inch display, with a 540 x 1,200 resolution, may lack the dazzle of larger, high-res screens, but it fits comfortably in the hand and serves the purpose for outdoor users.

Durability Meets Functionality

The Tank Mini 1 is no slouch when it comes to features. It includes NFC, a GNSS module for multiple satellite navigation systems, and a second SIM card slot, offering a level of versatility rarely found in this price range. It also falls into the elite category of smartphones designed to withstand the rigors of the environment, being drop, dust, and water-resistant, and boasting IP68 and IP69K certifications.

Photography and Power

The smartphone packs a 5800 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which seems slightly underwhelming compared to similar phones in its category. However, it more than compensates with a 108-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, providing stunning photography options. An additional feature, an 800 lumens outdoor light, ensures visibility in any outdoor situation.

While the Tank Mini 1 boasts impressive specifications for a budget smartphone, concerns around post-release support and software updates for Unihertz devices remain an area to watch.