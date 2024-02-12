Unforeseen Outflow in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Impacts Major Holdings

In a surprising turn of events, the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) witnessed an outflow of approximately $102.0 million, leading to a 1.6% decrease in shares outstanding week over week. This shift has had a ripple effect on some of its major holdings, including Snowflake Inc, Workday Inc, and Datadog Inc.

The Unforeseen Outflow

The financial world was taken aback when the FDN, known for its focus on the internet industry, reported a significant outflow. This event, occurring between February 5 and February 11, 2024, has resulted in a noticeable change in the ETF's composition.

The Impact on Major Holdings

The FDN's portfolio includes a diverse range of internet-related companies, with Snowflake Inc (SNOW), Workday Inc (WDAY), and Datadog Inc (DDOG) being among its most prominent holdings. The recent outflow has inevitably affected these companies, causing fluctuations in their stock prices.

A Look at the Fund's Performance

Despite the outflow, the FDN's one-year price performance remains impressive. With a 52-week low of $128.50 and a high of $205, the last trade was recorded at $205.00. This resilience underscores the fund's ability to weather market volatility and maintain investor confidence.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the FDN can experience substantial inflows or outflows, which can significantly impact their underlying holdings. This recent event serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the financial market and the importance of staying informed.