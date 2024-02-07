Underestimation of Key Effects in Wind Energy Production: An Insight

A fresh analysis in the wind energy sector has revealed a significant underestimation of two principal effects that adversely affect wind farm output: the blockage effect and the wake effect. The blockage effect pertains to the deceleration of wind as it encounters turbines. Both individual and global impacts on a wind farm appear to be larger than previously acknowledged. This has been endorsed by a report from industry consultant DNV GL, suggesting a widespread industry underestimation.

Understanding the Wake Effect

The wake effect, on the other hand, involves a decrease in wind speed behind each turbine, which then disseminates and eventually recovers. Though this effect has been examined for years, new data shows the negative impact on production is more substantial than earlier models suggested. Furthermore, the interaction between neighbouring wind farms is now undergoing re-evaluation with the advent of a novel model. This model uses advanced radar systems for three-dimensional wind flow data.

The Blockage Effect and its Impact

The model signals slower recovery of wind speeds and greater wake effects, particularly as offshore wind farm development increases. The blockage effect, referring to the slowdown of wind as it approaches turbines, has both individual and global impacts on a wind farm, larger than previously recognized. This underlines the need for the industry to adjust production forecasts to mirror these more significant negative impacts.

Researching Wind Patterns

Researchers from UBC Okanagan and TU Delft have been working on a modelling framework to enhance wind energy forecasts and productivity. Their focus is on studying how wind farms modify natural wind patterns. The project aims to address challenges in wind energy by simulating boundary layer turbulence over extensive areas and the simulation of an entire wind farm under realistic atmospheric flow conditions. The findings from this research are expected to lead to a better understanding of potential wind farm power estimates and an increase in their energy outputs, ultimately assisting engineers in designing superior wind farms.