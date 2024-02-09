Uncover Whimsical Origami Birds in Honkai: Star Rail's 'A Child's Dream' Area

Nestled within the enchanting realm of Penacony, Honkai: Star Rail players embark on a whimsical pursuit in the "A Child's Dream" area. Here, ten elusive Origami Birds conceal themselves, awaiting discovery in an assortment of intriguing locales. As players collect these captivating avian companions, they unlock Stellar Jade rewards from the resplendent tree where the birds' leader makes its home.

A Whimsical Quest Unfolds

The ten Origami Birds inhabit a myriad of obscure hideaways, from beneath doors to within bird statues, toys, and plants. Penacony's three-dimensional map layout presents a unique challenge, yet frequent consultation of the map offers valuable guidance. Each Origami Bird possesses a distinctive name, and unearthing the entire flock bestows players with 30 Stellar Jade and 10 Clock Credits.

Clock Credits and Stellar Jade Rewards

Accumulating Credit rewards occurs with each Origami Bird found. Once the full collection is secured, players receive 30 Stellar Jade and 10 Clock Credits. These valuable resources contribute to upgrading the Clockie Statue in Golden Hour, unlocking additional rewards for the intrepid traveler.

A Journey Through Penacony

Beyond the charming "A Child's Dream" region, Penacony encompasses a total of 60 Origami Birds. Completing the Trailblaze Mission "Through A Glass Darkly" unlocks most fast travel points, facilitating a smoother exploration. Upon discovering all birds, a message from Dr. Blues invites players to claim their reward: the Origami Bird profile picture.

In Honkai: Star Rail 2.0, the Dreamchaser Bulletin event challenges players to locate 10 Origami Birds within the Dream's Edge area. These birds boast an array of colors and rest upon various surfaces, such as windows, telescopes, water tanks, ladders, billboards, cars, balloons, signboards, and plants. By following the detailed instructions and maps, players can successfully track down each bird.

As the sun sets on the enchanting world of Honkai: Star Rail, the delightful quest for Origami Birds continues to captivate players. The charming "A Child's Dream" area in Penacony houses ten of these hidden treasures, each waiting to be found and returned to their majestic tree home. With Stellar Jade rewards and Clock Credits at stake, the whimsical adventure unfolds, drawing players deeper into the intricate tapestry of this immersive universe.