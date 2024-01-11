en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

UN and CTA Recognize Technology as the Eighth Pillar of Human Security

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:19 pm EST
UN and CTA Recognize Technology as the Eighth Pillar of Human Security

In an unprecedented move that acknowledges the integral role of technology in today’s society, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced a partnership with the United Nations. This collaboration seeks to bolster the ‘Human Security for All’ campaign, which now recognizes technology as the eighth pillar of human security. The new addition to the traditional seven pillars – economic, food, health, environmental, personal, community, and political security – underscores the significance of technological advancements in enhancing various aspects of human security.

Technology: The Eighth Pillar of Human Security

The inclusion of technology as a pillar of human security is more than just a nod to its importance in our daily lives. It’s a recognition of the potential that technology holds in addressing global security challenges. This development is expected to drive innovation and collaboration within the tech industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and reshaping the landscape of human security.

The Tech Giants Step Up

Companies like Viridox, RePG, Risegardens, and Jackery are notable participants in the CES 2024 event. They are showcasing their latest technological contributions, which align with the campaign’s objectives. These companies, among others, are set to leverage technology to create a more secure world, underlining the impact of technology on human security.

A Positive Ripple Effect

The partnership between the CTA and the United Nations, along with the recognition of technology as a key component of human security, is likely to influence future developments within the tech sector. There will be a particular focus on technologies that can have a positive impact on human well-being and safety. This shift could herald a new era of technological advancements geared towards enhancing human security, a testament to the transformative power of technology.

0
International Relations Tech
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
8 mins ago
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Renowned state crime expert, Thomas Macmanus, shed light on the disinterest in individual statements during an event named ‘Military Wave,’ emphasizing the significance of broader trends over personal accounts in comprehending state crimes. Macmanus’ discussion likely revolved around the investigation and prosecution of state crimes, underlining the limitations of relying solely on individual narratives. Importance
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Unveiling of Trump Administration's New Africa Strategy: A Step Towards Stability and Security
45 mins ago
Unveiling of Trump Administration's New Africa Strategy: A Step Towards Stability and Security
Banksy's Global Impact: Inspiring Malaysian Street Artist Octo
47 mins ago
Banksy's Global Impact: Inspiring Malaysian Street Artist Octo
Washington DC Rally: Voices Rise for Ceasefire in Gaza
9 mins ago
Washington DC Rally: Voices Rise for Ceasefire in Gaza
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
24 mins ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
34 mins ago
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
6 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
6 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
8 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
8 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
8 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
8 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
8 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
9 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
9 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app