UN and CTA Recognize Technology as the Eighth Pillar of Human Security

In an unprecedented move that acknowledges the integral role of technology in today’s society, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced a partnership with the United Nations. This collaboration seeks to bolster the ‘Human Security for All’ campaign, which now recognizes technology as the eighth pillar of human security. The new addition to the traditional seven pillars – economic, food, health, environmental, personal, community, and political security – underscores the significance of technological advancements in enhancing various aspects of human security.

Technology: The Eighth Pillar of Human Security

The inclusion of technology as a pillar of human security is more than just a nod to its importance in our daily lives. It’s a recognition of the potential that technology holds in addressing global security challenges. This development is expected to drive innovation and collaboration within the tech industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and reshaping the landscape of human security.

The Tech Giants Step Up

Companies like Viridox, RePG, Risegardens, and Jackery are notable participants in the CES 2024 event. They are showcasing their latest technological contributions, which align with the campaign’s objectives. These companies, among others, are set to leverage technology to create a more secure world, underlining the impact of technology on human security.

A Positive Ripple Effect

The partnership between the CTA and the United Nations, along with the recognition of technology as a key component of human security, is likely to influence future developments within the tech sector. There will be a particular focus on technologies that can have a positive impact on human well-being and safety. This shift could herald a new era of technological advancements geared towards enhancing human security, a testament to the transformative power of technology.