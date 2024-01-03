en English
Taiwan

UMC Triumphs with Top TIPS Certification, Reinforces Its Position in IP Management

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
UMC Triumphs with Top TIPS Certification, Reinforces Its Position in IP Management

In a landmark achievement, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), a semiconductor behemoth based in Taiwan, has been awarded the highest AAA certification from the Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS) on January 2, 2024. This certification is a testament to the company’s robust intellectual property (IP) management system. In the year 2023, UMC stood alone, being the only company to reach this zenith of certification.

UMC’s IP Management: A Leader in the Semiconductor Industry

UMC’s commitment to IP management is not a newfound interest. It is deeply ingrained in the company’s ethos, as evidenced by its vast portfolio of over 15,000 patents worldwide. Its remarkable patent accumulation ranks it second among Taiwanese companies in the U.S. semiconductor sector. And it is this commitment that has led to the recognition from TIPS, a framework endorsed by the Industrial Development Administration of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.

UMC’s Strategy: Aligning Business and IP Management

Olivia Liao, UMC’s vice president and general counsel, stresses on the importance of having a robust IP management system that is in line with the company’s business strategy. The successful implementation of this strategy and the maximization of its benefits are contingent on this alignment. UMC, with its AAA certification, is proof that this strategy is not just a theory but a reality that yields tangible results.

UMC’s Future: Integrating TIPS and Reinforcing Specialty Technologies

The company is not one to rest on its laurels. UMC is taking its commitment to IP management a step further by integrating TIPS certification into its practices. This move allows UMC to refine its IP management system and policies. It aligns with the company’s operational strategy of developing differentiated specialty technologies and buttressing its patent portfolios. UMC operates 12 manufacturing facilities across Asia, with the capacity to produce over 880,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month and employs approximately 20,000 people globally.

Taiwan Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

