UK SMEs Risk Lagging Behind Europe Due to Slow 5G SA Rollout, Vodafone Study Finds

A new study released by Vodafone warns that UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are at risk of missing out on substantial productivity savings, estimated to be up to £8.6 billion annually, due to the sluggish deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) technology. This revelation underscores the critical need for accelerated 5G SA rollout to enhance competitiveness and efficiency within the UK's SME sector.

The Economic Impact of 5G SA on UK SMEs

Vodafone's report, titled 'Supercharging small businesses,' presents a compelling case for the rapid deployment of 5G SA technology, illustrating its potential to revolutionize productivity across various sectors. In agriculture, for instance, the adoption of 5G SA-enabled technologies could save workers approximately 6% of their working hours, translating into over 37.7 million saved working hours annually across the sector. This efficiency gain represents a potential £112 million in yearly productivity savings. The retail sector also stands to benefit significantly, with projections suggesting over 45.3 million working hours could be saved each year through the implementation of 5G SA technologies, equating to productivity savings of £1.85 billion annually.

UK's Position in the European 5G Landscape

Despite the UK's historical leadership in digital infrastructure, the Vodafone study highlights a concerning trend: the UK is currently poised to rank fifth among European countries in terms of attractiveness for SME technology growth, trailing behind nations such as Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. These countries have been more aggressive in their 5G investments, particularly in reliable, superfast connectivity, putting UK SMEs at a competitive disadvantage. However, Vodafone posits that an accelerated rollout of 5G SA networks could propel the UK to second place, right behind Denmark, in the European SME technology growth landscape.

Voices from the Industry

Industry leaders have echoed the urgency for the UK to improve its 5G networks to foster a conducive environment for SME growth. Emma Jones, CEO of SME support organisation Enterprise Nation, emphasizes the critical competitive advantages and productivity savings that enhanced digital infrastructure could bring to SMEs. Similarly, Tina McKenzie, policy and advocacy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), highlights the essential role of strong and reliable mobile connectivity in enabling small businesses to thrive and innovate, especially in rural areas where alternatives are limited.

The report concludes with a call to action for the UK to seize the limited window of opportunity to advance its digital infrastructure. By accelerating the development and deployment of 5G SA, the UK can ensure that SMEs remain at the forefront of technological innovation, driving growth, efficiency, and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global economy.