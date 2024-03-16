UK Reviews TikTok's Future Amid US Ban Threat: National Security Concerns Rise

Downing Street has issued a warning that Britain's leading security experts are closely monitoring potential national security threats posed by the social media platform TikTok, following a pivotal move by the United States. This development came after the US House of Representatives passed legislation requiring TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, to divest the app within six months or face a ban for American users. Amid claims by TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chou, that the platform's data remains secure from external influence, there is growing concern among critics about the possibility of exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party.

Escalating Concerns and Government Response

In response to the US's decisive stance, the UK government is under increasing pressure to consider similar actions. Although TikTok was prohibited on devices belonging to civil servants and ministers as of last March, the app remains accessible to the British public. Despite this, Prime Minister Sunak's spokesperson highlighted that the use of TikTok is still a 'personal choice' for UK citizens, assuring that security experts are diligently reviewing all related concerns. However, the spokesperson did not dismiss the potential for a US-style ban in the UK, emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding UK data and national security.

Voices of Support and Opposition

The debate over TikTok's presence and influence has sparked varied reactions. Lord Bethell, a Tory peer, expressed support for the US ban, citing issues of transparency, surveillance, and the potential for harmful algorithms. On the other hand, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith believes that the existing ban on government phones does not go far enough, advocating for broader measures to eliminate risks associated with private phone usage for government business. Meanwhile, TikTok has defended its practices, announcing a £10 billion investment in Project Clover, aimed at enhancing data protection for UK and European users with oversight from UK cybersecurity firm NCC Group.