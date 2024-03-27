UK Regulates Crypto Memes by 'Finfluencers' to Combat Investment Scams

Britain's financial services regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), announced new guidelines targeting financial services companies and social media influencers. This move aims to curb the rising trend of investment scams facilitated by 'finfluencers' through memes about cryptocurrencies and other investments. The authority's clampdown seeks to ensure that any marketing for financial products, including those expressed in memes, is fair, clear, and not misleading, emphasizing the legal responsibilities tied to such promotions.

Stricter Rules for Social Media Promotions

The FCA's recent statement underscores the requirement for social media influencers, or 'finfluencers,' to have the approval of an FCA-appointed representative before publishing advertisements and memes about financial products and services. Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA, highlighted the transition from mere social media likes to lawful conduct, stressing the readiness of the FCA to take action against illegal financial product promotions. The guidelines aim to navigate the complexities of promoting financial products on platforms with character or space limitations effectively.

Crackdown on Misleading Adverts

With over 10,000 misleading adverts about financial services taken down in 2022, the FCA has pinpointed the cryptocurrency sector as a significant area of concern due to the prevalent use of memes in promotions. The regulator has observed a notable presence of crypto-related promotions on platforms like Telegram and Reddit, which are popular among digital currency enthusiasts. The FCA's efforts demonstrate a commitment to regulating financial promotions within chatrooms and forums, ensuring they adhere to the authority's rules and guidelines.

Protecting Consumers from Financial Scams

The FCA's initiative is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the surge in financial scams, particularly those that have risen sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers increasingly turned to online platforms for banking and investment purposes. The regulator's aggressive stance on crypto advertising, including the requirement for firms wishing to promote consumer crypto investing in the U.K. to be authorized or registered with the FCA, reflects a determined effort to safeguard consumers from misleading promotions and enable informed decision-making in the crypto market.