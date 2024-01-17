UK and Ukraine Launch TechBridge Initiative to Boost Tech Sectors and Aid Economic Recovery

In a significant move to bolster their technology sectors and aid Ukraine's economic resurgence, the UK and Ukraine have jointly launched the 'UK-Ukraine TechBridge' initiative. This project is a part of the UK-Ukraine Digital Trade Agreement, aimed at fostering international networking and business collaborations between the two nations, thereby preventing Kyiv from going bankrupt.

Advertisment

The Economic Impact

The conflict with Russia has led to a significant recession in Ukraine, with the country's GDP plummeting by up to 35% in the first year of the invasion. This marks the worst economic downturn in Ukraine's history. The TechBridge initiative is designed to counter this downturn and stimulate economic growth by enhancing the tech industries in both countries.

The TechBridge Initiative

Advertisment

The TechBridge program aims to connect Ukrainian businesses with high growth potential with UK tech firms and investors. The initiative focuses on key sectors including healthcare, AI, blockchain, agritech, and fintech. The collaboration involves virtual 'missions' that pave the way for international cooperation and technological advancement.

Official Launch and Future Plans

The initiative was announced by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and officially launched in London by UK Minister Nusrat Ghani and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov. The program includes free online training for Ukrainian tech SMEs, in-person training opportunities, international conferences, and trade shows. The pilot scheme for the project will open applications in February 2024. It targets entrepreneurs aiming to expand their business skills and access UK customers.

Supporters of the partnership include global networks and firms such as Deloitte, Oracle, SalesForce, Tech UK, and the IT Ukraine Association. The initiative holds immense promise and is expected to usher in a new era of technological cooperation and economic recovery for Ukraine.