en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

UIDAI Facilitates Aadhaar Registration on mAadhaar App: A Move Towards Digital India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
UIDAI Facilitates Aadhaar Registration on mAadhaar App: A Move Towards Digital India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a digital solution to the challenge of carrying physical Aadhaar cards. The authority has launched a facility that enables individuals to register their Aadhaar profile on the mAadhaar mobile application, effectively bringing the national identification system into the era of smartphones and digital convenience.

A Seamless Registration Process

The registration process on the mAadhaar app is designed to be user-friendly and accessible. To avail this service, individuals must first ensure their Aadhaar numbers are linked to a registered mobile number. Following this, they can proceed with the registration by opening the app and selecting ‘Register Aadhaar’. The next steps involve setting a 4-digit PIN, entering the Aadhaar number, and inputting the Captcha code. After the information is submitted, an OTP is sent to the registered mobile number. Upon entering the OTP, the Aadhaar profile is registered and can be accessed on the app using the PIN.

mAadhaar: A Digital Wallet for Aadhaar Details

The mAadhaar app serves as a digital wallet for Aadhaar details, allowing users to access their information offline. It eliminates the need to carry a physical card and makes the process of identification significantly more efficient. What’s more, the app allows the storage of Aadhaar information for up to five family members on a single smartphone, further enhancing its utility for households.

Efficient Identity Verification and Enhanced Security

Along with convenience, the mAadhaar app offers additional benefits that enhance the overall user experience. For instance, it enables the sharing of eKYC or QR codes with service providers, facilitating efficient identity verification. But convenience doesn’t compromise security. The app incorporates robust security measures, including biometrics, to protect user information against potential threats.

Through the mAadhaar app, UIDAI is not only improving the accessibility of Aadhaar details but also ensuring their secure digital storage. This move stands testament to UIDAI’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of citizens, signaling a significant leap towards a more digitized India.

0
India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delhi High Court Upholds Accused's Rights in Fraud Case: A Balance of Investigation and Constitution

By Dil Bar Irshad

MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

By Rafia Tasleem

Aasha's Triumph: Kuno National Park Witnesses Successful Cheetah Birth

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Garment Exporters Face Uncertainty as Crucial RoSCTL Scheme Nears Expiration

By Rafia Tasleem

French Diplomat Didier Talpain Debuts as Conductor in Kolkata ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
French Diplomat Didier Talpain Debuts as Conductor in Kolkata ...
heart comment 0
Trademark Protection: The Lifeline of Businesses and the Threat of Cancellation

By Rafia Tasleem

Trademark Protection: The Lifeline of Businesses and the Threat of Cancellation
Persistence Rewarded: Former Dubai Resident Wins $1M After 23 Years

By Dil Bar Irshad

Persistence Rewarded: Former Dubai Resident Wins $1M After 23 Years
Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan Launches Education Projects and Infrastructure Developments

By Dil Bar Irshad

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan Launches Education Projects and Infrastructure Developments
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

By Rafia Tasleem

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
28 seconds
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
29 seconds
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
2 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
3 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
3 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
4 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
4 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
5 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app