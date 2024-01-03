UIDAI Facilitates Aadhaar Registration on mAadhaar App: A Move Towards Digital India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a digital solution to the challenge of carrying physical Aadhaar cards. The authority has launched a facility that enables individuals to register their Aadhaar profile on the mAadhaar mobile application, effectively bringing the national identification system into the era of smartphones and digital convenience.

A Seamless Registration Process

The registration process on the mAadhaar app is designed to be user-friendly and accessible. To avail this service, individuals must first ensure their Aadhaar numbers are linked to a registered mobile number. Following this, they can proceed with the registration by opening the app and selecting ‘Register Aadhaar’. The next steps involve setting a 4-digit PIN, entering the Aadhaar number, and inputting the Captcha code. After the information is submitted, an OTP is sent to the registered mobile number. Upon entering the OTP, the Aadhaar profile is registered and can be accessed on the app using the PIN.

mAadhaar: A Digital Wallet for Aadhaar Details

The mAadhaar app serves as a digital wallet for Aadhaar details, allowing users to access their information offline. It eliminates the need to carry a physical card and makes the process of identification significantly more efficient. What’s more, the app allows the storage of Aadhaar information for up to five family members on a single smartphone, further enhancing its utility for households.

Efficient Identity Verification and Enhanced Security

Along with convenience, the mAadhaar app offers additional benefits that enhance the overall user experience. For instance, it enables the sharing of eKYC or QR codes with service providers, facilitating efficient identity verification. But convenience doesn’t compromise security. The app incorporates robust security measures, including biometrics, to protect user information against potential threats.

Through the mAadhaar app, UIDAI is not only improving the accessibility of Aadhaar details but also ensuring their secure digital storage. This move stands testament to UIDAI’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of citizens, signaling a significant leap towards a more digitized India.