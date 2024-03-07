UC Institute Launches New High-Tech Projects with Industry Giants for 2024

The University of Cincinnati's Industry 4.0/5.0 Institute embarks on its second year, unveiling four innovative projects aimed at solving complex industry challenges. Spearheaded by UC Professor Sam Anand and a team of faculty and students, these initiatives are set to transform manufacturing efficiency, immersive media sharing, autonomous robotics, and AI trustworthiness with leading industry partners like Worthington Industries, Siemens, and Procter & Gamble.

Revolutionizing Manufacturing with Augmented Reality

The institute's collaboration with Worthington Industries focuses on utilizing augmented reality to create an interactive digital model of factory floors. This project, led by Anand and Professor Ming Tang, aims to enhance safety and operational efficiency by providing real-time visualizations of machinery and workflow, facilitating smarter decision-making and energy use optimization.

Enhancing Immersive Media Sharing through AI

With Siemens as the industry champion, the second project led by Associate Professor Rui Dai explores the use of artificial intelligence to streamline network streaming for immersive media applications, such as virtual reality headsets. This initiative seeks to alleviate the heavy data and processing requirements currently hindering optimal streaming experiences.

Creating Safer Work Environments with Autonomous Robots

Professor Amit Bhattacharya teams up with Anand and Kumar for a project aimed at improving worker safety in shared spaces with autonomous robots. By developing an interactive digital model to predict human movement, the team, in collaboration with Siemens and Innovative Numerics, intends to create safer work environments through enhanced predictive capabilities of autonomous systems.

The institute's final project delves into the realm of trustworthy AI for autonomous vehicles in industrial settings. Anand, Kumar, and their team are working to ensure that humans can trust these systems, focusing on explainability and reliable operation in collaboration with aerospace engineering and psychology experts. Procter & Gamble leads the industry support, highlighting the project's significance in advancing autonomous guided vehicle technologies.

The University of Cincinnati's Industry 4.0/5.0 Institute's multidisciplinary approach exemplifies the university's commitment to leveraging its collective talent to address industry challenges. Housed in the new Digital Futures building, these projects underscore UC's pivotal role in driving innovation within the Cincinnati Innovation District and beyond, promising to set new standards in manufacturing, media, and AI technologies.