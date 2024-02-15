Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 'Noble Numbat' Wallpaper Competition: A Canvas for Creativity and Community

In the ever-evolving realm of technology and art, a unique intersection has emerged, calling upon creatives around the globe. Canonical has thrown down the gauntlet with its announcement of a wallpaper competition for the much-anticipated Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release, dubbed 'Noble Numbat'. This initiative not only celebrates the convergence of technology and creativity but also marks an opportunity for artists, graphic designers, and Ubuntu enthusiasts to leave their mark on one of the most widely used operating systems in the world. With the submission period stretching from February 9th to March 4th, 2024, the competition is set to ignite the imaginations of creatives far and wide.

A Canvas for Creativity

The Ubuntu Desktop team is on the hunt for artwork that transcends the ordinary, seeking submissions that capture the essence of the Noble Numbat, the mascot for this LTS (Long Term Support) version. But the canvas doesn’t end there. The competition is divided into four stylistic categories: Mascot & Theme, Digital & Abstract Art, Nature, and Other, ensuring a rich diversity of wallpapers for users to enjoy. The chosen top five submissions will not only find a home in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release but will also gain international exposure, as Ubuntu's global user base explores these artistic vistas on their desktops. The winners of this prestigious competition will be unveiled on March 18th, marking a significant date for both the artists and the Ubuntu community.

Guidelines and Expectations

Participation in this competition comes with a set of important rules designed to ensure fairness and high-quality submissions. Artists are required to hold the rights to their images, adhering to the ethos of open-source collaboration by using either the CC BY-SA 4.0 or CC BY 4.0 licenses. This ensures that the artwork remains freely available to the community, reflecting the spirit of Ubuntu itself. Furthermore, submissions must meet the technical criteria of 4K quality and be provided in either PNG or WebP formats, guaranteeing that the final product not only looks stunning on all displays but also meets the high standards of the Ubuntu Desktop team.

A Community Effort

The Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 'Noble Numbat' wallpaper competition is more than just a call for submissions; it is an invitation to be part of a community-driven project that shapes the identity of Ubuntu. This competition represents a chance for artists to contribute to an open-source project in a very visible and impactful way. By encouraging a diverse selection of wallpapers, the Ubuntu Desktop team is not only looking to beautify the desktop experience but also to celebrate the community's creativity and diversity. As the submission window draws to a close, the anticipation within the Ubuntu community builds, ready to welcome a new chapter of visual storytelling that will grace the screens of millions around the world.

In essence, the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS wallpaper competition embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines the open-source community. Through this initiative, Canonical not only reinforces its commitment to supporting the artistic community but also ensures that the Ubuntu operating system continues to offer a fresh and inspiring user experience. As we edge closer to the announcement of the winners, the excitement is palpable, promising a vibrant selection of backgrounds that reflect the ingenuity and talent of Ubuntu's global community.