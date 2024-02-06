Ubisoft's Skull and Bones Open Beta: A Sea of Opportunities for Gamers

Ubisoft is setting sail for unchartered waters with the open beta of its eagerly awaited Skull and Bones game. This highly anticipated event, which starts on Thursday, 8th February at 2AM GMT and concludes on Sunday, 11th February at 11PM GMT, allows players to sample the naval battle gameplay that first made waves in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

How to Join the Beta

Players can join the beta voyage by adding Skull and Bones to their library via the Ubisoft Connect App or the Epic Games Store. Preloading is available from Tuesday, 6th February at 9AM GMT, ensuring that enthusiastic gamers can dive headfirst into the action as soon as the beta goes live.

Exploring the Open Seas

The beta is open to all and offers a wealth of opportunities for players. They can reach up to Infamy Brigand (Tier 6 Rank 1), explore all regions, participate in world events, and unlock five distinct rewards. However, any Infamy Points earned beyond Infamy Brigand will not be carried over to the full game.

Carrying Over the Progress

For those who choose to purchase Skull and Bones after the beta, their progress from the beta, excluding any Infamy Points earned beyond Infamy Brigand, will be carried over to the full game. This feature allows players to carry forward their achievements, maintaining their momentum from the beta into the full release.

More than Just a Game

Skull and Bones is more than just a game; it's an evolution of the naval battles that were a standout feature in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The open beta serves as a chance for the game to prove its potential and for players to get a taste of the high-seas adventure that awaits them in the full release.