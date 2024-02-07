Ubisoft's Annual Lunar Sale Offers Up to 80% Off on Best-Selling Games

Ubisoft, the renowned video game publisher, has flung open the doors of its annual Lunar Sale, presenting gamers with an opportunity to snag their favorite titles at discounts reaching up to 80%. The sale, a much-awaited event in the gaming calendar, features a selection of Ubisoft's best-selling video games, with discounts that make this an opportunity too good to miss.

Unmissable Discounts on Best-Selling Titles

Included in the sale are prominent titles such as 'Assassin's Creed Mirage', which is available at a 30% discount, and 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora', which is being offered at 33% off. Both these games are relatively new releases, making their inclusion in the sale a draw for gamers.

Other popular Ubisoft games like 'The Crew Motorfest', 'Far Cry 6', and 'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint' are also part of the sale. These games offer a range of experiences – from high-speed open-world adventures to immersive explorations of the alien world of Pandora – catering to varied gaming interests.

Additional Rewards and Pre-Orders

Alongside the generous discounts, Ubisoft is also offering additional rewards for purchasing certain games or reaching a minimum spending amount, making the sale even more enticing. Furthermore, pre-orders for the much-anticipated 'Skull and Bones' are available now, with an open beta set to start on February 8.

The Clock is Ticking

The sale, which runs until February 20, presents a limited-time opportunity for gamers to expand their gaming library at a fraction of the usual cost. Customers are being encouraged to act fast and take advantage of these deals before the conclusion of the sale.