Ubisoft Unveils The Division 2 Update 1.64 with Year 5 Season 3 Content

Ubisoft has rolled out a significant update for The Division 2, referred to as update 1.64, which ushers in the content for Year 5 Season 3. The update kick-starts a fresh narrative arc that revolves around the quest to locate a missing Agent Kelso in New York. Adding to the intrigue and the tension is the unnerving revelation that the formidable enemy group, the Hunters, have penetrated the settlements of the White House and Castle.
New Equipment and Game Mechanics
The update comes loaded with a plethora of new equipment designed to enhance the player experience. This includes two Named Weapons and two Named Gear pieces, along with new Talents, a Gear Set, a Brand Set, an Exotic gear piece, and two Exotic weapons. One of these weapons will be exclusive to the Descent game mode. The update also introduces a system of diminishing returns for Status Effects in Player vs Environment (PvE) scenarios to deter players from gaining complete immunity.
Leaderboards Reset and Modified Conditions
Ubisoft's update has caused the reset of 273 leaderboards as a result of balancing adjustments. The conditions for completing various in-game activities have been tweaked to make them more attainable for players.
Veiled Tactics and Last Resort Apparel Events
Update 1.64 heralds the Veiled Tactics Apparel Event, which brings in four new outfits and a fifth as a reward for completion, all designed around the theme of camouflage. The Last Resort Apparel Event, a holdover from Year 2 Season 3, is making a comeback, offering players another opportunity to amass faction-themed gear.
Season Pass for Additional Content
The update also presents a Season Pass that provides additional content, including a Menpo outfit and a mask. These items will be available to those who own The Division 2 Warlords of New York and Ubisoft+ subscribers.