Uber Eats Courier Wins Settlement Over Racial Bias in AI Checks, Questions UK Law's Effectiveness

Uber Eats courier Pa Edrissa Manjang's battle against AI-driven racial discrimination has culminated in a significant legal settlement with Uber, spotlighting the inadequacies of UK law in handling the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications. Despite the settlement, Uber maintains its stance, denying any fault in its AI systems or processes, while the case raises critical concerns about transparency, accountability, and the overarching effectiveness of AI regulation.

Advertisment

Chronology of the Dispute

Manjang, an active Uber Eats courier since November 2019, found himself suddenly barred from the app in April 2020 following a failed identity check via Uber's Real-Time ID Check system, which employs Microsoft's facial recognition technology. His subsequent legal challenge, supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU), unveiled a protracted legal battle marked by Uber's attempts to dismiss the claim. The dispute, intended for a final hearing in November 2024, was abruptly settled after Uber proposed a financial resolution to Manjang, the terms of which remain undisclosed.

AI's Accountability and Transparency in Question

Advertisment

The incident underscores a broader discourse on the accountability and transparency of AI systems, particularly those rushed to market under the guise of enhancing safety and service efficiency. Manjang's case, facilitated by the Worker Info Exchange (WIE), revealed that all submitted photos for Uber's facial recognition checks were indeed of him, contradicting the AI's conclusion. This failure, alongside Uber's statement emphasizing the role of human oversight in their AI assessments, spotlights the potential for systemic errors and biases within both automated and manual review processes.

Implications for Regulation and Future Oversight

The resolution of Manjang's claim against Uber, while a personal victory, casts a shadow on the broader landscape of AI regulation and the safeguarding of individual rights against automated biases. The incident calls for a critical evaluation of the UK's legal framework governing AI, with Baroness Kishwer Falkner of the EHRC emphasizing the need for greater transparency and a more robust mechanism for challenging AI decisions. Furthermore, the case illustrates the essential role of data access rights under UK GDPR in uncovering and addressing AI discrepancies, suggesting a need for legislative and procedural reforms to ensure the equitable and fair application of AI technologies.