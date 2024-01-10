U Power’s UP Super Board: A Revolutionary Leap for Electric Vehicle Development

In a groundbreaking revelation at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, China’s U Power Tech introduced the world to its UP Super Board, an ingenious skateboard chassis technology, designed to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) development landscape. The UP Super Board is a tangible manifestation of U Power’s vision to expedite EV development by providing a foundation for automakers to design custom upper bodies for various vehicle types, from sedans and pickup trucks to SUVs and vans.

Game-Changing Technology

U Power’s UP Super Board goes beyond a mere platform. It integrates core functions such as electric propulsion, suspension, steering, thermal management, and Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems. This multi-functional plug-and-play platform empowers automakers to significantly reduce development time and cost. Cutting the EV development time frame by at least six months, the UP Super Board stands as a testament to U Power’s commitment to accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility.

U Power’s Global Reach

Founded by Paul Li, former head of Great Wall Motor’s high-end EV brand, in 2021, U Power is one of the few players in China that offer a skateboard chassis technology. Notably, the other key player in this domain is CATL. Embarking on an international expansion, U Power has delivered its first UP Super Boards to New York-based Olympian Motors. Moreover, it has inked a contract with Detroit startup Lumos EV to develop the UP Van, an all-electric van for urban logistics, based on the UP Super Board.

Impressive Market Response

The market response to U Power’s UP Van has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 53,000 orders placed and expected deliveries slated for the second half of 2024. U Power has also successfully forged partnerships with companies in Japan, the Philippines, and Europe, signaling its global relevance and the far-reaching impact of the UP Super Board in shaping the future of EV development.