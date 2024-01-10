en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

U Power’s UP Super Board: A Revolutionary Leap for Electric Vehicle Development

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
U Power’s UP Super Board: A Revolutionary Leap for Electric Vehicle Development

In a groundbreaking revelation at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, China’s U Power Tech introduced the world to its UP Super Board, an ingenious skateboard chassis technology, designed to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) development landscape. The UP Super Board is a tangible manifestation of U Power’s vision to expedite EV development by providing a foundation for automakers to design custom upper bodies for various vehicle types, from sedans and pickup trucks to SUVs and vans.

Game-Changing Technology

U Power’s UP Super Board goes beyond a mere platform. It integrates core functions such as electric propulsion, suspension, steering, thermal management, and Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems. This multi-functional plug-and-play platform empowers automakers to significantly reduce development time and cost. Cutting the EV development time frame by at least six months, the UP Super Board stands as a testament to U Power’s commitment to accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility.

U Power’s Global Reach

Founded by Paul Li, former head of Great Wall Motor’s high-end EV brand, in 2021, U Power is one of the few players in China that offer a skateboard chassis technology. Notably, the other key player in this domain is CATL. Embarking on an international expansion, U Power has delivered its first UP Super Boards to New York-based Olympian Motors. Moreover, it has inked a contract with Detroit startup Lumos EV to develop the UP Van, an all-electric van for urban logistics, based on the UP Super Board.

Impressive Market Response

The market response to U Power’s UP Van has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 53,000 orders placed and expected deliveries slated for the second half of 2024. U Power has also successfully forged partnerships with companies in Japan, the Philippines, and Europe, signaling its global relevance and the far-reaching impact of the UP Super Board in shaping the future of EV development.

0
Automotive Tech
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
25 mins ago
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
In an unexpected turn of events, STMicroelectronics, popularly known as STM, has rolled out an extensive reorganization plan designed to streamline its structure. The shift from three product groups to two will take effect from February 5, 2024. This restructure is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the company’s diverse product and
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
1 hour ago
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
1 hour ago
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
26 mins ago
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
28 mins ago
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
36 mins ago
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
29 seconds
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
4 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
5 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
6 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
6 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
9 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
9 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
9 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
10 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
9 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app