Twyn's Phygital Twin Technology Recognized at Maruti Suzuki's Startup Accelerator

In a bid to enhance decision-making processes and streamline manufacturing, Twyn, a startup specializing in creating phygital twins for manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has bagged a coveted spot at Maruti Suzuki's startup accelerator program. The winning laurels come with the opportunity to establish a paid Proof-of-Concept (PoC) at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram manufacturing facility.

Twyn's Phygital Twin Technology

Twyn's groundbreaking technology revolves around creating phygital twins, which are digital clones of physical assets and environments. These digital counterparts not only reflect the live physical environment but also relay back valuable insights to optimize machinery, inventory, and human resources. The essence of this technology is to enable real-time data analysis and action, curtailing the time, cost, and resources needed for processes, and thereby simplifying the way decision-makers engage with data.

Maruti Suzuki's Innovation Program

Maruti Suzuki's Innovation programs are calibrated to foster collaboration with startups, thereby driving digital transformation in the auto and mobility sector. The recognition of Twyn at this platform underscores the relevance and potential of its phygital twin technology in the manufacturing domain.

Twyn's Vision for Smart Manufacturing

Avi Dahiya, the founder and CEO of Twyn, views this recognition as an affirmation of Twyn's commitment to delivering value to large enterprises and OEMs. Dahiya believes that the partnership with Maruti Suzuki will catalyze a new wave of technological innovation in the manufacturing industry, advancing the cause of smart manufacturing.