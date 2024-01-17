Twinkly Unveils Matrix Light Curtain at CES 2024: A New Era of Smart Lighting

At CES 2024, a luminary in the world of smart lighting, Twinkly, unveiled its latest innovation - the Matrix light curtain. This state-of-the-art lighting system, with the highest density of smart LEDs globally, is set to redefine user experiences with its range of transformative features.

Advertisment

Immersive and Reactive Experiences

The Matrix light curtain is engineered for immersion and reactivity. It offers screen mirroring for Windows users, gaming integrations, and the ability to deliver dynamic HD effects and fluid animations. Controlled via an app, users can effortlessly manage and customize their light display, ensuring an unparalleled visual spectacle.

Harmonizing with Music and Smart Homes

Advertisment

Twinkly's Matrix isn't just visually immersive; it's audibly responsive too. When paired with Twinkly Music, the Matrix synchronizes with sounds, creating a captivating light show in real-time. Compatibility with smart home ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home further enhances its usability, allowing for effortless integration into existing setups.

Creating Large, Synchronized Light Installations

The Matrix light curtain is designed to work in harmony with other Twinkly lights. Users can connect multiple Matrix curtains or other Twinkly lights together, paving the way for larger, synchronized light installations. The Matrix is available for pre-orders and comes in two variants, with either 480 or 500 mappable LEDs.

The unveiling of the Matrix light curtain underscores Twinkly's commitment to innovation and stands as a significant milestone in the company's product offerings. It is more than a testament to Twinkly's ingenuity; it is a beacon of the future of smart lighting solutions.